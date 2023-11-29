Ariana Madix gives more details on “DWTS” back injury

The "Vanderpump Rules" star gave judge Carrie Ann Inaba more specifics on the injury that's been plaguing her this season.

Ariana Madix is down, but she's far from out.

The Vanderpump Rules star has consistently landed on top of the Dancing With the Stars leaderboard this season, but judge Carrie Ann Inaba asked Madix about what exactly is holding the reality TV star back.

On last week's Taylor Swift episode, Madix alluded to a back injury, noting that she was suffering from pain in her rehearsal package. On Tuesday night's season 32 semifinals, Madix gave more details on the injury, noting that she is having issues in her back where her ribs connect to her spine. Further information, including whether it's a muscle tear or merely a strain, has not been shared.

Disney+/ ABC Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov on 'Dancing With the Stars'



Inaba noted that Madix's range of motion, particularly in lifting her arms above her head, was more restrained than she would like to see. But the judge dismissed the criticism once Madix explained the ailment that she is dealing with. "You have everything you need for the finale," Inaba told Madix.

Madix and partner Pasha Pashkov scored 28 out of 30 for their semifinal first round dance — a jive to "Runaway Baby" by Bruno Mars. Their scores placed them squarely in the middle of the standings. In their second round, they delivered a foxtrot to "Trampoline" by Shaed & Zayn.

Disney+/ ABC Pasha Pashkov and Ariana Madix on 'Dancing With the Stars'

This isn't the first injury Madix has struggled with this season. During Motown night in week 3 of the competition, Madix wore bedazzled tennis shoes instead of more traditional heels while dancing a quickstep due to an injury on her right foot.

But that injury seemed to resolve itself by the next week, whereas the back injury has remained a more persistent complaint.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+ and streams the following day on Hulu.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.