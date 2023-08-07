Ariana Madix Is Emphatic She's 'Not Friends' with Tom Schwartz Despite Sitting Across from Him at 'VPR' Event

The two 'Vanderpump Rules' had a falling out after Madix learned Schwartz had known about her now-ex Tom Sandoval's months-long affair with Raquel Leviss

Ariana Madix is setting the record straight on where she currently stands with Tom Schwartz.

In a new photograph shared on social media, the two Vanderpump Rules stars were seen seated across the table from one another at a sandwich tasting for Something About Her — a restaurant she is preparing to launch with Schwartz's ex-wife, Katie Maloney.

The pair's sighting sparked confusion among some fans, with one recalling how Madix, 38, previously declared she could no longer be friends with Schwartz, 40, after learning he was aware of her now-ex Tom Sandoval's months-long affair with Raquel Leviss.

But Madix quickly shut down speculation that the two former pals have reconciled.

"I'm not friends with Tom Schwartz," wrote Madix, who replied to the Instagram commenter while adding a shrug emoticon, per the Queens of Bravo account.

Madix and Schwartz's years-long friendship came to a close during the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale, airing in May. The pair had a very emotional conversation at the time, where Schwartz said he was "not excusing" Sandoval's behavior and apologized to Madix for concealing the truth. And while Madix didn't think Schwartz was a "co-conspirator" in the affair drama, she told him before tearing up: "I will not have mutual friends with him. So, I'm not your friend anymore."

Madix later addressed Schwartz's role in it all on Watch What Happens Live, saying, "I don't think it was just covering, I think it was actively participating in my downfall."

Despite how she's continued to persevere, the journey forward has not been an easy one for Madix. In speaking to PEOPLE a few months after the scandal broke, she admitted she had developed trust issues.

"When this first happened, I really thought, 'I don't know how I can trust anyone again," the Bravolebrity, who is now romantically linked to Daniel Wai, said in May. "A friend of mine — about 10, 11 days after I found out — encouraged me not to lose that part of myself; to still see the good in people, and to trust people, and to be loyal to my friends and my relationships. And I was kind of like, 'Yeah, I don't know about that.'"

Madix added, "But her saying that, and hearing that from others too, has really helped me move forward. I'm getting there, at my own pace."

Though the upcoming 11th season of the Bravo hit is currently in production, seasons 1-10 of Vanderpump Rules are now streaming on Peacock.

