Ariana Madix debuts on “Dancing With the Stars” with Scandoval revenge dress inspired costume

If looking good is the best revenge, what is looking good two times over?

Ariana Madix put that question to Dancing With the Stars viewers Tuesday night when she made her debut on the dance competition series sporting a red costume that strongly resembled her iconic dress from the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

Bravo host with the most Andy Cohen himself compared Madix's original reunion gown to Princess Diana's legendary revenge dress moment (and trust us, Madix is all People's Princess, zero percent Camilla vibes).

It was clearly meant to reference the sexy strips of the bodice of the reunion dance, given that Madix danced a tango with partner Pasha Pashkov that was all about ladies doing it for themselves. The duo danced to "Love Myself" (Riddler Remix) by Hailee Steinfeld, following a rehearsal package that emphasized Madix's desire to compete on DWTS as a way of putting the Scandoval behind her and embracing something for her own joy.

DWTS Ariana Madix

Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty; ABC Ariana Madix on the 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion and 'DWTS'

Madix enters season 32 of the ABC hit with plenty of sympathy on her side. She's spent much of 2023 under a microscope after she and partner of nine years Tom Sandoval split in March amidst rumors of a cheating scandal. The scandal exploded further when the drama moved into the public eye during season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, revealing Sandoval's infidelity with fellow cast member (and Madix's former best friend) Raquel Leviss.

When Madix finally got the chance to confront Leviss face-to-face on the reunion special, she told her ex-BFF to "Go f--- yourself with a f---ing cheese grater!"

Now, for gouda measure, she's reminding her exes how hot she is while dancing her way through a sexy tango. Move over, Taylor Swift, it might be Madix who gets to say there's nothing she does better than revenge.

