Ariana Greenblatt shares BTS footage of epic “Ahsoka” lightsaber fight with Hayden Christensen

"From the practice stage to the sound stage..."

Hayden Christensen may be the Chosen One, but that didn't stop Ariana Greenblatt from giving it her all on the Disney+ series Ahsoka.

Greenblatt portrayed the younger version of the Jedi — otherwise played by Rosario Dawson — and shared some behind the scenes footage on X (formerly Twitter) of her brushing up on her lightsaber skills against the Star Wars vet.

"From the practice stage to the sound stage," she captioned the post, "Early early walk through choreography with the Chosen One."

from the practice stage to the sound stage, early early walk through choreography with the chosen one⚔️ #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/W7GPiuzMxA — Ariana Greenblatt (@ArianaG) December 9, 2023

Christensen reprised his role as Anakin Skywalker — better known throughout a galaxy far, far away as Darth Vader — on episode five of the first season of Ahsoka, dueling his former padawan in the World Between Worlds.



The two have a long history from the Clone Wars animated series, with Ahsoka bearing witness to her friend and mentor succumbing to the dark side.

Christensen had previously starred in 2002's Attack of the Clones and 2005's Revenge of the Sith, while Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni developed Clone Wars, exploring Anakin’s journey between the two films.

Christenen and Filoni bonded over their shared experience in the Star Wars universe, with Filoni praising the erstwhile Anakin's Jedi mastery. "His lightsaber skills are just insane,” Filoni told EW. “I mean, he is the Chosen One. There is no doubt.”

According to Filoni, some of his favorite days on the Ahsoka set were just watching Christensen with Greenblatt.

Story continues

Lucasfilm Hayden Christensen and Ariana Greenblatt in 'Ahsoka'

“It gave me pause just to stand there and look at him in the costume, standing next to Ariana,” he said. “Because in my mind, it really is no different. No matter what the medium is, the image is always Anakin with Ahsoka — that older brother, younger sister dynamic.”



If older brothers and younger sisters wielded lightsabers, sure...but, of course, in Star Wars, they actually do. Like, all the time.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.