Ariana Grande's New Fragrance Is a Dreamy Scent

If you've ever wondered what Ariana Grande's dreams are like, they look at lot like her "Break Free" music video.

When the singer first gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek of the packaging for her upcoming sixth fragrance on Aug. 6, she wrote: "In my dreams... I'm always the version of myself I was in break free tbh. I always wanted to spend more time as this character/in this world... so maybe that's just what I'll do. So much to look forward to."

Now, Grande has confirmed that her new fragrance is called R.E.M., and is named after the popular song from her 2018 Sweetener album — and it's now available at ulta.com.

The packaging features Grande in cartoon form, similar to the look from her "Break Free" music video. As for the bottle, the lavender juice is housed in a round bottle surrounded by shards of clear crystals.

To buy: $54; ulta.com.

According to the brand, R.E.M. is "an intergalactic dream of femininity and power." The top notes include juicy fig and warm salted caramel. The middle notes of lavender essence "take you to dreamy new heights, while sparkling pear blossom "explodes like a supernova in the night sky."

Grande is a master at creating affordable hit fragrances. Her fifth scent, Cloud, won Fragrance of the Year at the 2019 Fragrance Foundation Awards. Her other perfumes Thank U, Next, Moonlight, Ari by Ariana Grande, and Sweet Like Candy are also wildly popular.

Thank you Ari, for providing an olfactory escape from the hot mess that is 2020.

R.E.M. is $44 (1.0oz), $54 (1.7oz), and $64 (3.4oz) at ulta.com and Ulta Beauty stores on Aug. 30.