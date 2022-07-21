Ariana Grande’s Snatched Hair Instagram Selfie Has Fans Going Wild In The Comments

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Ariana Grande is the QUEEN of snatched hair looks.

Snatched hair has become her trademark.

See her latest snatched style below:

There are many beauty CEO's amongst us thanks to celebrities and their trendsetting ways. You've gotta love 'em. There's Hailey Bieber, CEO of the no makeup makeup look, Bella Hadid, CEO of the sharp eyeliner flick and Dua Lipa, CEO of the fluffy soap brows. And yes, if there's one thing that all of these beauty trends have in common, they all went viral thanks to TikTok. What would we do without it, ey?

Well, let me take you back to the good ol' days of Twitter and Instagram, which is where Ariana Grande was crowned the CEO QUEEN of snatched hair looks. Whether that be the sleek half-up half-down 'do or the sky-high ponytail, she really does rock a super-slick, (almost headache-inducing) lewk.

For over a decade now, we've seen the singer sport said looks, so much so that snatched hair has become her trademark and although we've seen sky-high ponys aplenty, it never gets old.

As far as snatched hair goes (sorry, I will refrain from saying snatched henceforth), this one takes the cake – there's not a single strand out of place! Plus, Josh Liu, the genius behind the style, has kept Ari's middle part which gives a very modern up-to-the-minute finish. *Chef's kiss*.

To no surprise, fans praised Ari's look in the comments (there are heart eye emojis by the truckload), however, it was something else that got fans going... shall we say, crazy.

One fan wrote: "60 SHADES".

Another added: "Omg 60 shades?? Thats fire🔥".

Whilst someone else put: "SIXTY SHADES???? QUEEN".

Another commented: "screaming crying throwing up".

As a response to all the love, Ari herself commented: ":’)".

If, after all that, you're a little confused, then let me explain. The post has come to us as a campaign image by the r.e.m. beauty Instagram account (that's Ari's beauty brand FYI). In the caption, they announced that included in the chapter 4 drop would be the new "60 shades of our skincare-infused, multi-tasking #sweetener concealer, supercharged with proprietary r.e.m. hydrasmooth essence for clinically proven results..."

Gahhhhh! Set your alarms for the 28th, peeps, for we predict this will sell out.



