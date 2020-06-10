Ariana Grande Snags $13.7 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion

Click here to read the full article.

Pop music’s global superstar Ariana Grande has one less problem on her plate, as it were. After years of renting various Los Angeles mansions and a seemingly endless house hunt, she’s finally found a permanent home in the city. Set high above L.A.’s iconic Sunset Strip, in an exclusive neighborhood known as the Bird Streets, the new perch ran her $13.7 million and includes more than 10,000 square feet of ultra-contemporary living space.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Despite the home’s slew of impressive amenities, the purchase is nonetheless a surprising move for Grande, particularly given that the property isn’t very private. From the streets below the house, the entire structure is nothing if not conspicuous, with almost every room openly on display. And it sits hard up on the street out front, too, with the front entryway mere inches from cars and pedestrians.

More from Variety

Although the spec-built house has never been occupied, it was actually completed a full two years ago, back in summer 2018. Since then, it’s languished on and off the market, with a variety of pricetags that started at $25.5 and eventually plummeted to $17.495 million. The property was developed by Woodbridge, a now-defunct investment group and Ponzi scheme fronted by a man named Robert Shapiro.

But even at a heavily discounted $13.7 million, this is still one of the priciest homes sold in the Hollywood Hills so far this year. And it’s situated in arguably the best neighborhood pocket around, where some of the nearby homeowners include Leo DiCaprio, Keanu Reeves, Bobby Flay and several Walmart heiresses.

From the street, sturdy metal doors open into an atrium that leads, in turn, to an all-glass front door. Beyond are public living areas, with voluminous walls of glass overlooking the surrounding hills. An expansive kitchen boasts designer Miele appliances and custom cabinets, while a double-sided fireplace effectively divides the living and dining rooms.

Story continues

Wheat-colored hardwood floors flow throughout the three-level house, including into the decadent master suite, which encompasses the entire top floor. The master bath is slathered in imported stone, and offers dual vanities, toilets and a single shower with dual rainfall showerheads. There’s also a private terrace, a sitting/lounge area, and a boutique-style closet with track lighting that can easily accommodate the needs of even the most hardcore fashionistas.

The property’s lower level, meanwhile, packs in a gym, a so-called wellness center with sauna, a wine closet capable of storing hundreds of bottles, a home theater and a lavish bar that wouldn’t look out of place in a fancy nightclub.

Like many other homes in the surrounding hills, Grande’s new estate doesn’t have much of a yard or any landscaping to speak of, really. But off the south side of the lot is a large patio for alfresco entertaining, plus an L-shaped infinity pool that takes advantage of the property’s tremendous views of the L.A. basin.

And for the last few years, Grande and her team of assistants, bodyguards and various glam squad members have bunked up in a leased mansion elsewhere in Los Angeles. That Mediterranean-style property, located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the mountains above Beverly Hills, has more than 10,000 square feet and views over neighboring Benedict Canyon.

Tomer Fridman, Adam Rosenfeld and Sally Forster Jones of Compass jointly held the listing.

Launch Gallery: Inside Ariana Grande's Extravagant Bird Streets Mansion

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.