Ariana Grande Shares Sweet Behind-the-Scenes Photos with Cynthia Erivo on 'Wicked' Film Set

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Universal Stage Production; Rich Fury/Getty Images Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are prepping for their wickedly anticipated feature film.

The duo, set to star in Jon M. Chu's movie adaptation of the Wicked Broadway musical, shared a collaborative post on Instagram of some sweet behind-the-scenes moments Sunday.

"Up to (no) good 🫧 🧹," Grande, 29, captioned the photos.

In the first black-and-white image posted by their pair, Grande and Erivo, 36, can be seen holding hands, Grande wearing a polka-dot dress and Erivo wearing plaid. In another image, the duo is pictured talking in the back of a vehicle, as Grande fixes her glove with her signature ponytail on her head.

The last two images in the carousel show Erivo with her hands on Grande's arm, while another shows Grande wearing an all-pink outfit, boots included.

Pink is certainly the color of Grande's character Glinda, who wears a massive pink dress in the 1939 The Wizard of Oz film. But the adaptation of the Tony-winning Wicked — which is based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire — will differ slightly from its stage version. Director Jon M. Chu has promised to stay true to the heart of the story, announcing in April 2022 that it would be split into two separate movies.

In a letter he shared on social media, Chu explained, "As we prepared this production over the last year, it became increasingly clear that it would be impossible to wrestle the story of Wicked into a single film without doing some real damage to it. As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years."

In the film, Grande will play Glinda while Erivo takes on the role of Elphaba. Additional cast members include Bowen Yang, Keala Settle, Marissa Bode, Brownwyn James, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater and Jonathan Bailey.

Leon Bennett/WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

As Grande preps her return to film (her last was 2021's Don't Look Up), she also just came out of her musical hiatus to join a remix of The Weekend's 2016 Starboy hit "Die for You," which has since gone No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Their latest collab marks the fourth time that the musical pair have teamed up, following The Weeknd's verse on "Love Me Harder" from Grande's 2014 sophomore LP, My Everything and "Off the Table" from her most recent album, 2020's Positions. In 2021, The Weeknd also tapped the vocalist for a remix of his After Hours smash "Save Your Tears."

Grande previously teased that she was working on the song in an Instagram post, noting that she was making an "exception" from her previously announced break from music to star as Glinda. "Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14-hour day on set," she captioned the post. "This certain exception had to be made…."

As for Wicked, the original musical debuted on Broadway in October 2003 with Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth and Joel Grey as the original Elphaba, Glinda and the Wizard, respectively. Wicked: Part One and Part Two are scheduled to hit theaters on Christmas Day in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Read the original article on People.