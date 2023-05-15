Ariana Grande Shares Rare Post with Husband Dalton Gomez on 2-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'I Love Him So'

The musician shared a sweet snap to her Instagram Story to celebrate the milestone

ariana grande/instagram Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande might sing about "7 Rings," but today she toasted the most important one — her wedding ring.

The pop superstar, 29, celebrated her second wedding anniversary with husband Dalton Gomez on Instagram Monday by sharing a wholesome snap from their special day in 2021.

Alongside a "2" — their years as husband and wife — with a heart and the phrase "3.5 together" — their years as a couple — both written on top of the pic, Grande wrote: "I love him so."

Ariana Grande/Instagram Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

In the behind-the-scenes photo of their May 2021 wedding day, the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer can be seen smooching her life partner. And while it's a blurry shot, the smile on both their faces is clearly visible.

Grande also reposted another collection of shots from their special day, where she smiled and kissed her then-new husband, 27.

At the time of their wedding, a rep for the singer confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively that they tied the knot: "The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

"Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there," a source told PEOPLE in 2021 of their wedding location. "It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house."

Grande and her husband rarely share photos together online and hardly have since their early days dating in January 2020, but they have given fans hints at their day-to-day life throughout the last couple years.

Back in November, the Wicked star uploaded a carousel of pictures to Instagram which included a few snaps of Gomez. One of them showed Grande closing her eyes as she cozied up to her luxury real estate agent husband, while another included Gomez as he sat across the table from Grande at a restaurant.

The duo previously announced their engagement 11 months after dating, and their wedding day featured less than 20 loved ones in attendance. "They're a great fit together," a source told PEOPLE following their nuptials. "Dalton's entirely unfazed by the scope of her celebrity and is very grounding for her. He's young but mature and knows what he wants out of life."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Ariana Grande in 2020

Grande has been working hard to bring Jon M. Chu's Wicked to life in recent months, as she was pictured in May laughing with co-star Jonathan Bailey on set during production.

The multi-hyphenate was seen wearing a tiara, gown and clutching a sparkly scepter as Glinda, as Bailey — who is set to play love interest Fiyero — wore a full green-and-gold ensemble.

She also has been spotted filming scenes for the movie on set in Buckingham, England multiple other times, most recently in April as she shot with Michelle Yeoh, who is playing Madame Morrible in the movie adaptation. Co-lead actress Cynthia Erivo was previously spotted filming scenes in character as Elphaba on May 3, per photos published by The Daily Mail.

