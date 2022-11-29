Ariana Grande Shares Rare Personal Photo with Husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande's got her love to keep her warm this holiday season.

The "Positions" singer shared a rare personal photo with husband Dalton Gomez on Tuesday as part of a carousel of pictures on Instagram.

Grande, 29, and Gomez, 27, both smile in the snap as the star closes her eyes and cozies up to her luxury real estate agent husband, whom she married in May 2021.

Other photos in the carousel include another shot of Gomez, this time from across the table at a restaurant, Grande's dog Toulouse, a few mirror selfies and a clip of Jennifer Coolidge in the Netflix rom-com Single All the Way.

The Wicked star and Gomez have kept their relationship out of the spotlight since they started dating in January 2020. The pair announced their engagement 11 months later, and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, California, with less than 20 people present.

​​"They're a great fit together," a source told PEOPLE following their nuptials. "Dalton's entirely unfazed by the scope of her celebrity and is very grounding for her. He's young but mature and knows what he wants out of life."

RELATED: Ariana Grande Debuts Blonde Hair and Brows as Part of Her Glinda Transformation for 'Wicked'

A second source added of Gomez: "He is very hardworking and focused. He is low-key and doesn't like attention. He isn't impressed by celebrities. He is perfect for her."

Grande has been hard at work on the set of Wicked, the movie adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical directed by Jon M. Chu and co-starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. Grande will take on the role of Glinda, for which she recently dyed her hair blonde.

In May this year, Grande answered questions from fans, including one about the follow-up album to 2020's Positions, which she said she has not yet started work on.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Won't Make a New Album Until 'Wicked' Is Finished: 'Spending All of My Time with Glinda'

The singer said she had put her heart and soul into preparing to audition, and after she got the role, dedicated herself to it.

"And that is going to have every piece of me, every minute, every ounce of my heart, my time, my soul, my everything that I can give it, so my hands are quite full with a lot of other thrillifying work at the moment, and [R.E.M. Beauty] being a part of it," she told fans in a YouTube video.

"I'm spending all of my time with Glinda," Grande explained of the reason she's not currently working on new music. "I just was not ready."