Ariana Grande sends Christmas gifts to children in Manchester hospitals

Amber Raiken
·3 min read

Ariana Grande has donated Christmas gifts to children at hospitals in Manchester, England this holiday season.

On Monday, the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital’s charity took to Twitter to reveal the gifts that the 29-year-old singer sent. The post showed multiple presents under a Christmas tree and expressed the hospital’s gratitude for Grande.

“Thank you Ariana!” the caption reads. “We are so excited to receive Christmas gifts for young patients across our hospitals from Arian Grande.”

The Twitter account noted that “presents were distributed to babies, childrens, and teenagers” at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, Trafford Hospitals, Wythenshawe Hospital, and North Manchester General Hospital.

In the comments of the post, fans praised the “Positions” singer for her kind gesture.

“What a truly wonderful woman Ariana is,” one wrote, while another said: “She has the sweetest and kindest soul.”

A third person said: “More wonderful people like Ariana in the world please. So thoughtful.”

Grande has been tragically tied to Manchester since 22 May 2017 when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a homemade device during her concert at the Manchester Arena and killed 22 people.

The Victorious star has continued to pay tribute to the city and victims of the bombing since then. In May 2021, the singer shared a graphic that listed the names of people who died during the attack.

She also shared a message about grief and acknowledged that it had been four years since the bombing occurred.

“Although grief is ever-present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year round,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time, via People. “I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one. Please know that I am thinking of you today. Manchester, my heart is with you today and always.”

In 2019, Grande spoke candidly about the aftermath of tragedy and how she was processing the trauma from it.

“It’s not my trauma,” she said during an interview with Vogue. “It’s those families’. It’s their losses, and so it’s hard to just let it all out without thinking about them reading this and reopening the memory for them.”

As she released one album, Sweetener, in 2018 and another, Thank U, Next in 2019, she acknowledged how she found solace in returning to the studio after the bombing.

“I have a lot to say that could probably help people that I do want to share, but I have a lot that I still need to process myself and will probably never be ready to talk about,” the “Side to Side” singer added. “For a long time I didn’t want to talk to anyone about anything, because I didn’t want to think about anything. I kind of just wanted to bury myself in work and not focus on the real stuff, because I couldn’t believe it was real.”

