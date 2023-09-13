Ariana Grande says she used lip filler and Botox to 'hide'

Ariana said she stopped getting fillers and Botox in 2018

Ariana Grande has said she previously used filler and Botox as "something to hide behind".

The singer made the comments in an emotional video for Vogue, in which she also confirmed she stopped the cosmetic treatments in 2018.

"Full transparency... As a beauty person, as I do my lips, I've had a tonne of lip filler over the years and Botox," she said.

"For a long time beauty was about hiding for me," the 30-year-old added.

"And now I feel like maybe it's not."

The US star said she "stopped in 2018 because I just felt so... too much", adding she wanted to "see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines".

As she was speaking, she appeared to hold back tears, admitting she "didn't expect to get emotional" in a video where she was demonstrating how to do a 60s make-up look.

She said that while "ageing is such a beautiful thing", she wouldn't be against getting other procedures in the future.

"Now, might I get a facelift in ten years?," she then joked. "I might, yeah!"

Ariana - who has her own make-up brand - also spoke about how her relationship with cosmetics has changed since she rose to fame at the age of 17, playing Cat Valentine in Victorious.

She said she used to apply make-up as a "disguise", but that she now used beauty products as a way of "self-expression" and "accentuating" her features.

It's not the first time Ariana has spoken candidly about her appearance - she spoke about body shaming earlier this year.

In a TikTok video, she suggested fans should avoid making even "well-intentioned" remarks about how "healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, non-sexy" people may look.

"There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that you see that you don't like, that I think we should help each other work towards," she said.

"We should aim toward being safer, and keeping each other safer."

