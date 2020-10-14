Ariana Grande Is Saving 2020 With a New Album, and the Internet Feels Blessed

Getty Images, ANGELA WEISS / Contributor

Leave it to Ariana Grande to swoop in at the last second and save the catastrophic year that has been 2020. Grande tweeted today, October 14th, that she'll be dropping an album at some point this month, and phew, we thought this year was a total loss there for a second.

"I can't wait to give u my album this month," Grande tweeted at noon today. In less than three hours, the tweet has garnered over 500,000 likes.

Grande has been using her platform to encourage her fans and followers to vote in the upcoming presidential election, but has been fairly mum about having any big releases in the works. So, needless to say, this tweet sent a shockwave through the Ariana stan community.

i can’t wait to give u my album this month — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 14, 2020

Lil Nas X set the tone with this perfect Nicki Minaj meme that reads, "So There's This ARIANA GRANDE ALBUM," and it's all screaming, all caps text, and exclamation points from here.

Like, Ari...you don't know how much we needed this news. Even Spotify realizes the weight of this announcement.

so grateful for u this is so EXCITING @ArianaGrande — georgia (@lovingsweetener) October 14, 2020

Ariana saves 2020 ✅ — Spotify (@Spotify) October 14, 2020

FDA, you seeing this? (Kidding, of course, but also...)

i knew we'd get a vaccine this year https://t.co/8zlnY2TDIQ — G 🧜🏾‍♀️ (@oneofthosefaces) October 14, 2020

why does ur music always save us from the worst happening in the world. ur truly a blessing. love u. can't wait. — jas ♡ (@whytryjas) October 14, 2020

It may be a while before we get to go out and go hard to this upcoming album, but we're still feeling this way about it:

Okay. So, it's official. "Aritober" is definitely a thing that happening and this isn't some sort of trick—it's a full on treat.

ARITOBER PURRRRRRRR — ‎‏ً (@grandekordei) October 14, 2020

No further details about the album have been shared with Arianators yet, but the confirmation that AG6 is coming in a matter of days is beyond exciting. It's been over a year since Grande released thank u, next and fans have been waiting patiently for the next release.

The time has come, kids. Stay tuned into Grande's Twitter in case she spills any more information about what's to come.