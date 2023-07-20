Ariana Grande Removes Wedding Photos with Dalton Gomez After Split News

Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande has not publicly addressed the news of her separation from husband Dalton Gomez, but as of Wednesday, she has removed all evidence of their wedding from her Instagram.

Fans were quick to notice that the “thank u, next” singer deleted her post which featured photos from her and the real estate broker's intimate May 15, 2021 wedding. Grande had shared the photos shortly after the nuptials, simply captioned the post: "5.15.21 🤍."

Despite the move, Grande did keep other photos of her and her ex on her feed. The last post is from November 2022 and includes a sweet selfie of the them embracing, as well as a shot of Gomez taken by Grande at a diner where the two had breakfast.

Another post, from February 16, 2022, features a photo and a video of Grande and Gomez embracing and sharing a kiss during an evening out. The two match in elegant dark ensembles.

News of Grande and Gomez's separation broke earlier this week, after the pop star attended a Wimbledon match with friends and without her husband—or wedding ring.

TMZ and People soon reported that she and Gomez have actually been separated since January, and despite their attempts to reconcile a few months back, are now "heading for divorce."

TMZ noted that Grande and Gomez have been thousands of miles apart from each other since the Grammy winner left to film Wicked in December, but in reality, their relationship issues started long before that.

