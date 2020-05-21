Ariana Grande reflects on Manchester bombing ahead of third anniversary

Photo credit: Getty Images - Getty Images

Ariana Grande has taken to Instagram to reflect on the Manchester arena bombings ahead of the third anniversary of the tragedy on Friday 22nd May.

In a message posted to her Instagram stories late last night Ariana wrote to her followers, "I want to take a moment to acknowledge and send my love to everyone that is feeling the sadness and tremendous heaviness of the anniversary coming up this week. Not a day goes by that this doesn't affect you and all of us still. I will be thinking of you all week and weekend. My heart, thoughts, prayers are with you always."

She finished the post with two emojis; a black heart and a bee - the city's famous symbol, which was used widely in commemorative messages after the attack.

The attack took place at the Manchester Arena, as fans were making their way out of the stadium after an Ariana Grande concert when a bomb was detonated, killing 22 people and physically and psychologically injuring over 800.

In June of that year, Ariana returned to Manchester to headline the One Love Manchester benefit concert, which saw celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Little Mix and Katy Perry perform for 55,000 fans in order to raise money for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which would go towards supporting the victims and their families.





Ariana then returned to Manchester in summer of 2019 to headline the city's Pride Festival, where she told the crowd, "Manchester holds a very special place in my heart... "I'm so happy to be with you, so thank you for having me. Sorry, I'm so nervous. I had so much more to say but I'm really very overwhelmed. Thank you."

She has previously said that she suffered symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the tragedy.

Our thoughts go out to the families and all those affected at this difficult time.

