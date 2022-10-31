Ariana Grande Recreates Jennifer Coolidge Character for Halloween — and Jen Approves!

Glenn Garner
·2 min read
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkRNrmSO6-K/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;ig_rid=ded3a07f-2c03-4c4c-9f2a-15d350680cc0 lizgillz Verified Happy Halloween. We did this in May. Credit: Elizabeth Gillies Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkRNrmSO6-K/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=ded3a07f-2c03-4c4c-9f2a-15d350680cc0 lizgillz Verified Happy Halloween. We did this in May. Credit: Elizabeth Gillies Instagram

Elizabeth Gillies/Instagram

Ariana Grande found the ultimate Halloween costume muse in Jennifer Coolidge.

After the Grammy Award winner, 29, channeled Coolidge's character in Christopher Guest's beloved 2000 comedy mockumentary Best in Show, the reigning Emmy Award winner, 61, gave her seal of approval in the comments section.

"This is f***ing great," Coolidge wrote. "I was gonna go as the young boy's pet weasel from The Watcher, but now I think I'm gonna go as @arianagrande's dog, Toulouse."

RELATED: Ariana Grande Debuts Blonde Hair and Brows as Part of Her Glinda Transformation for Wicked

Grande responded: "@theofficialjencoolidge we thank you, we love you!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! and miss you so."

Grande dressed as Coolidge's Sherri Ann Cabot, while her longtime friend and fellow Victorious alum Liz Gillies channeled Jane Lynch's character Christy Cummings from the movie about a group of eccentric people competing with their pets in a prestigious dog show.

They also hilariously recreated some confessionals with the two characters, who end up together after Christy trains Sherri Ann's dog.

370100 03: Jane Lynch as Christy Cummings, left, and Jennifer Coolidge as Sherri Ann Ward with &quot;Rhapsody In White&quot; star in Castle Rock Entertainment's film, &quot;Best In Show.&quot; (Photo by Doane Gregory/Online USA)
370100 03: Jane Lynch as Christy Cummings, left, and Jennifer Coolidge as Sherri Ann Ward with "Rhapsody In White" star in Castle Rock Entertainment's film, "Best In Show." (Photo by Doane Gregory/Online USA)

Doane Gregory/Online USA

The duo also recreated other scenes from the film as characters played by Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara.

Grande and Gillies, 29, were met with more praise in the comments section from the likes of Keke Palmer, Katy Perry, Rumer Willis, JoJo, Barbie Ferreira and Adam Faison.

"This is amazing," wrote their Victorious costar Victoria Justice. "This is THE GREATEST thing I've ever seen in my ENTIRE LIFE! Y'all won HALLOWEEN!!!!!!!! HANDS DOWN!" wrote Ari's brother Frankie Grande. "Liz and Ari won Halloween 2022," wrote Gillies' Dynasty costar Rafael de la Fuente.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Coolidge Says "Being Really Good Looking Is Overrated"

Coolidge previously reprised one of her other beloved roles as Paulette Bonafonté in 2001's Legally Blonde for Grande's "Thank U, Next" video in 2018, in which the artist channeled Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods.

Grande and Gillies also recreated another movie together for the video, reenacting Mean Girls (2004) as Regina George and Cady Heron, respectively. Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels in the iconic teen film, also reprised his role in the video.

