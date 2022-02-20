Ariana Grande Raves Over 'Remarkable' Wicked Broadway Performance After Landing Movie Role

Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande is doing research for her next onscreen role.

The Grammy winner, 28, enjoyed a "very, very brilliant" Broadway performance of Wicked on Saturday after she was cast as Glinda in the upcoming John M. Chu-directed feature adaptation.

"[Lindsay Heather Pearce and Brittney Johnson] you were so very, very brilliant," Grande wrote to the musical's stars. "Truly an honor to see and hug and hear and witness you both. I am weeping! Still! Words simply do not suffice. Everyone was so remarkable. I feel so deeply thankful to have experienced this tonight. Floating!"

The singer posted a photo of the play's Land of Oz map that adorns the stage curtains, along with a live photo of herself looking up at a framed poster from the original Broadway run, which features Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda.

"I love you babygirl," Chenoweth, 53, wrote, when she shared the post to her own Instagram Story.

Ariana Grande/Instagram

Chenoweth congratulated Grande in November after she was cast alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in the highly-anticipated movie musical.

"I'm not sure if I've ever been this proud. From the very first day I met you (swipe to see!!), you were destined for this role. Congratulations @arianagrande! The best Glinda you will be with @cynthiaerivo by your side," Chenoweth wrote. "I love you!!"

She posted a black-and-white throwback photo of herself posing backstage with a baby-faced Grande during the show's early days, along with a 2011 tweet in which the Nickelodeon alum expressed "how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole."

Wicked debuted on Broadway in October 2003 with a cast that featured Chenoweth, Idina Menzel as Elphaba, and Joel Grey as the Wizard. The original production won three Tony Awards and six Drama Desk Awards, as well as a Grammy Award.

Based on the Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, the musical tells the story of Elphaba's life prior to becoming known as the Wicked Witch of the West from L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (which was later adapted into the classic 1939 film starring Judy Garland).