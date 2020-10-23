Ariana Grande Is Our President in Her New Song’s Music Video

Steve Granitz, Getty Images

If Ariana Grande were president of the United States, we'd wager that the country (and, subsequently, world) would look a lot different right about now. In her new music video for "Positions," her upcoming album's lead single, Grande toys with the idea of being the commander in chief, and it looks like her administration would be a family affair.

In "Positions," set over a boppy trap beat, Grande sings about being able to be the whole package depending on what her partner needs—"I'm in the Olympics way I'm jumping through hoops"—and it appears as though Grande will even be the president if her love requires her to do so.

The video, which dropped early this morning, Friday, October 23rd, opens on Grande in a boardroom in the White House dressed in a Jackie Kennedy-inspired outfit ('60s-era hat and gloves included). She's surrounded by her most trusted advisors, including mom Joan Grande, friend and collaborator Tayla Parx, "Positions" co-writer Nija Charles, and her childhood best friend Misha Lambert.

We love a queen—er, president—who surrounds herself with people who both she and we can trust.

And yes, those are real life postal workers—true American heroes of the modern age.

.@ArianaGrande is giving the presidential medal of honor to the women of USPS in her #POSITIONS music video! 🏅 pic.twitter.com/jdIsVbao9F — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) October 23, 2020

Grande's upcoming sixth studio album is slated to drop next Friday, October 30th. The "Thank U, Next" singer barely gave fans any warning that she was planning a drop up until last week when she posted about releasing a new album on October 14th.

Fans believe much like her last album, AG6 may be named after the lead single "Positions," however, we most likely won't know until the day it goes live.

We like where Grande is going so far with this alternate reality vibe in which she's overseeing the country. But we think she'd be on board with everyone voting for one of the two actual candidates in the 2020 election.