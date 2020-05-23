Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga Switch Hairstyles In Their New Music Video

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande attend Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life – An All-Star GRAMMY Salute at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on February 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

NASA scientists discovered that the world stopped moving in its orbital rotation for a full three minutes and eight seconds today. OK, not really, but it sure as hell felt like it the moment Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande dropped the music video for their anticipated track, “Rain On Me.” While you can’t help but sing and dance along to the sci-fi video, there was one unexpected detail that you might’ve missed — or maybe you didn’t and are freaking out like the rest of the internet right now.

During the choreography, there is a split-second moment where the two popstars switch hairstyles. It’s there that we see Lady Gaga wearing Grande’s signature half-up ponytail, but more shockingly, Grande has her hair down in waist-length waves. A closer look shows that both singers are rocking lavender streaks in their hair and white floating eyeliner to match the music video’s aesthetic.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This hair switcheroo has sent the Twitterverse into a frenzy, with fans sharing their excitement over this unexpected detail. “Ariana grande with her hair down & lady gaga with a ponytail.. iconic,” wrote one user, while another tweeted, “Ariana Grande with her hair down. Lady Gaga in a ponytail. Everything about the #RainOnMe video brings me joy.”

ariana grande with her hair down & lady gaga with a ponytail.. iconic #rainonme pic.twitter.com/14HhsER6xc — ✩ (@gagasyuyi) May 22, 2020

Ariana Grande with her hair down.

Lady Gaga in a ponytail.



Everything about the #RainOnMe video brings me joy. pic.twitter.com/9CXAjc4Pjo





— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) May 22, 2020

Gaga and Ariana switching hair styles is the best thing that’s happened this decade #rainonme — Connor (@ConnorMadsen3) May 22, 2020

This video was likely filmed before the shelter-in-place orders, but it might’ve inspired Grande to wear her hair down more after shooting. In March, the singer posted an Instagram photo showing off her natural ringlets during her time in self-isolation. Whether Gaga influenced Grande to let her hair down or not, we’re here for any more iconic hair moments that the two want to bring us in the future.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?