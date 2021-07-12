Ariana Grande Just Shared Photos From Her and Dalton Gomez's Honeymoon

Ariana Grande is soaking up her real life "Honeymoon Avenue." On Sunday, the "Thank U, Next" singer gave her Instagram followers a peek at her and new husband Dalton Gomez's romantic honeymoon.

The "POV" crooner shared a series of photos from the newlyweds' trip to Amsterdam. The photo dump — honeymoon edition — includes a few shots with Gomez, one being a photo of the couple in giant wooden clogs. Another snap showed Grande taking a mirror selfie in the reflection of a window, with a man next to her (presumably Gomez) not facing the window. Grande also shared some cute artsy pictures of their scenic getaway.

The "Positions" singer has been relatively private with her relationship with Gomez, keeping it mostly off of social media until more recently. The couple tied the knot in May in a very private and intimate ceremony at her home in Los Angeles. Grande first shared news of the wedding with a series of beautiful photographs taken by Stefan Kohli.

Since their nuptials, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple feels more confident about sharing their relationship with the world now.

"Ariana and Dalton felt like before they were married they couldn't be as open about their relationship without it being scrutinized in the media and now they feel way more at ease. They have plans to travel more together and feel closer than ever," the source said.