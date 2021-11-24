Ariana Grande just levelled up her signature ponytail with a new look

Photo credit: Steve Granitz - Getty Images

When you think of Ariana Grande, there are a few things that automatically spring to mind: her incredible vocals, her upcoming Wicked debut (cannot wait) aaaand her signature ponytail.

For ages, Ariana has rocked a sleek, super high ponytail that is also styled into shiny, bouncy perfection. Except, nowadays, the Stuck With U singer is experimenting with some new hairdos. We’ve seen her rock a caramel blonde curly blowout. Then there was the time she went back to a classic primary school hairstyle. And who could forget the blonde bob?

On last night’s episode of The Voice US, Ariana wore her hair in a sleek half-up, half-down ‘do, complete with her signature bouncy flicks on the ends of her lengths. Except, she levelled up her hairstyle even further by adding a large black bow on the ponytail part.

The result? Well, one of the most adorable hairstyles we’ve ever seen.

Ari’s hair, which was done by her go-to hairstylist Josh Liu, can be appreciated in a hilarious skit between her and fellow The Voice judge Blake Shelton. As well as her adorable hairstyle, the video shows Ariana driving in some super sky-high heels.

Seriously, what can’t she do?

