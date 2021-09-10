Ariana Grande Just Debuted Gold-Dipped, Butt-Length Braids

Ariana Grande is bringing back her butt-length hair in a whole new way. The "Thank U, Next" singer just debuted an enchanted hairstyle in Allure's October cover story that dropped on Friday.

The "POV" singer and newest mogul to join the celebrity beauty brand business with her upcoming makeup line r.e.m. beauty, wore a butt-length ponytail sectioned off into two different braids that are both dipped in gold glitter, styled by Evanie Frausto.

In the dreamy image shot by Zoey Grossman, Grande appears to stand in front of clouds in a sheer maroon structured ruffled top that matches her lip color. A glint of light shines on her face (her "skin is gleamin'").

Ariana Grande Allure Cover

Zoey Grossman

In her cover interview, the megastar opened up about the launch of her new makeup line, which she officially announced earlier this week.

"Coveting the secret for the past two years and having testers and samplers in my purse, and people asking me, 'Oh, I love your highlight, what are you wearing?' And me being like, 'I don't know,' sweating," she told the publication. "It was so hard to keep a secret for this long."

The newest The Voice coach also revealed to Allure that r.e.m. beauty will launch first with eye products (I mean, makes sense: rapid eye movement).

"Our main gateways to our dreams, our emotions, our everything," she said. "They're our main storytellers and sources of communication. I feel like you can emote more with your eyes than you can articulate sometimes."

She also shared the inspiration behind her beauty looks, which we'd assume bleeds into the products in the upcoming line, saying that past decades have always influenced her makeup decisions.

"I've always sort of gravitated towards the '50s and '60s and '70s for glamour references," she said. "I've always pictured myself in a different time period. I've always wanted to wear that makeup, wear that hair, wear those outfits, be those performers."

Well we just hope that eventually the line includes extensions and gold glitter so we can emulate this iconic hairstyle.