Ariana Grande just celebrated Victorious' 10 year anniversary with a virtual reunion

While self-isolation might not feel like the best time for celebrating big milestones, the cast of Nickelodeon's Victorious marked the tenth anniversary of the show with a virtual reunion - and fans were loving it.

Ariana Grande jumped on video call with her Victorious cast mates, including Victoria Justice and Elizabeth Gillies to mark the occasion, later sharing a screenshot of the cast's Zoom with her 178million Instagram followers.

"Happy," Ariana wrote. Victorious told the story of 16-year-old Tori Vega (played by Victoria Justice), who finally gets her chance to shine when she's accepted at a well-known high school of performing arts.

The show's creator Dan Schneider introduced each cast member during the reunion, telling fans, "We were all supposed to get together tonight to celebrate the show's 10-year anniversary, but we couldn't because of [COVID-19].

"Thank you so much for accepting ‘Victorious’ into your homes and for making us parts of your lives. It means so much to us how the fans have accepted us over the last 10 years,' said Schneider."

Ariana played Catarina "Cat" Valentine (remember that red hair?) in the Nickelodeon series, before starring as the main character in spin-off Sam & Cat. The singer also shared a heartfelt Instagram caption looking back on her time on the show, writing:





"Ten years of victorious. Daniella’s post got me all in my feels now so I’m sorry for the mushiness but.... jus want to say how grateful I will always be for being on this show and for those years of my life. I couldn’t have spent my teenage years with a better, more funny, talented group of human beings. I really loved playing Cat Valentine (even though sometimes people think i actually still speak and act like that and her essence will lovingly haunt me til I die).





"I miss getting in trouble with my friends the school room and trying not to laugh when we weren’t supposed to on set. I even miss waking up with red hair dye stained pillows. thank u @danwarp and to my cast mates for some of the most special years of my life and for bringing all of us into each other’s lives. happy anniversary!"

So sweet!

