Ariana Grande Isn't Releasing a New Album Until After "Wicked"

Settle in, pop fans, because the wait for Ariana Grande's seventh album could be a long one. In a new video for the R.E.M. Beauty YouTube channel, the "Positions" singer got candid about when she would be releasing new music, and for now, the answer is not until she completes filming on "Wicked." Grande is set to play Glinda in the two-part adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, which is being directed by Jon M. Chu, and since this is her dream role, she's focusing all of her energy into giving the best performance she can.

While giving viewers a tutorial on how to recreate her geometric eyeliner look, Grande answered fans' questions, including one about when she would be releasing new music. "This is a question I'm nervous to answer, but I feel like I want to have a little bit of transparency and honesty with my fans," she said. "The truth is, I have not begun an album."

"The Voice" coach went on to reveal that she wants to make sure "Wicked" has 100 percent of her attention. After all, she's been dreaming about playing Glinda the Good Witch since she was a little girl. "That is going to have every piece of me, every minute, every ounce of my heart, my time, my soul, my everything that I can give it," she said of the role. "My hands are quite full with a lot of other 'thrillifying' work at the moment. I am spending all of my time with Glinda, I just was not ready."

Chu recently announced on Twitter that "Wicked" will be split into two parts, with the first half releasing Christmas 2024 and the second on Christmas 2025. Filming of the movie is set to begin this summer. Grande's costar Cynthia Erivo, who is playing Elphaba, recently told Variety that the cast and crew are still working on creating the movie's vibe. "We're sort of at the beginning, we're all having conversations about what we want, what we want to do, like the style of it," Erivo said. "I spoke to Paul Tazewell, who's our costume designer and just recently Oscar-nominated, and Jon [Chu], who is our director, who's incredible, and we're all sort of talking about how we want it to feel."

Given that it's still early days for "Wicked," it could be quite some time before Grande releases a new batch of original songs. However, since "Wicked" is a musical, she will be singing her heart out on the big screen soon enough. Plus, Grande has wanted to play Glinda since at least 2011, when she tweeted about the Broadway show. Now that her dream is coming true, it makes perfect sense that she's focusing on Glinda instead of a new album for now.