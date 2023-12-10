Ariana Grande Inks New Management Deal

As expected, Ariana Grande has signed with Brandon Creed and his new Good World Management firm, sources close to the situation confirm to Variety.

The news comes four months after sources confirmed that the singer had parted ways with longtime manager Scooter Braun who, apart from a period of several months in 2017, had managed her since the release of her debut album a decade ago. The news was first reported by Billboard; reps for Grande, Creed and Braun either declined or did not respond to Variety‘s requests for comment.

The singer — who has been at work on her first major film role in Universal’s big-screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical “Wicked,” due in November of next year — joins a roster that includes Demi Lovato, Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, Mark Ronson and former Fifth Harmony singer Normani, the latter via a co-management deal with Lydia Asrat’s firm Q10. Creed, who had previously managed Bruno Mars, Lizzo and others over the years, separated from Irving and Jeffrey Azoff’s Full Stop Management after nearly five years last summer and launched Good World in July.

It seems likely that Grande’s mother, Joan, who has long had a hand in her career, will be involved as well.

While extremely prolific for the first seven years of her career, Grande has not released major project since her “Positions” album in the fall of 2020, although she has appeared on major hit singles with the Weeknd and others. However, now that her management situation is sorted out, it seems likely that new music is on the way: She recently posted photos on Instagram of herself in the studio.

Sources told Variety in August that Grande had received multiple inquiries from a number of potential managers after her split with Braun became public, but wanted to take time to figure out her next move — and, presumably, to work out the legalities of the separation.

“[Grande and Braun] are friendly but she’s outgrown him and is excited to go in a different direction,” a source close to the situation told Variety in August. “Yes, there are negotiations [with Braun] happening because of contracts. But this is her choice. It’s time for something new.”

