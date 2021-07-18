Ariana Grande and Husband Dalton Gomez Enjoy Date Night at Christina Aguilera's Hollywood Bowl Show

Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande is a firm believer in icons supporting icons.

The two-time Grammy Award winner, 28, took in Christina Aguilera's sold out concert with the Los Angeles Philharmonic on Friday at the Hollywood Bowl, where she was accompanied by husband Dalton Gomez and some friends.

"Screaming," Grande wrote with a clip of Aguilera, 40, performing her 2003 single "Fighter" onstage. "I love you. Congratulations to you & the @laphil on a STUNNING show."

She and her friends could be heard cheering in another clip, as Aguilera kicked off her 2006 bop "Ain't No Other Man" with one of her iconic signature vocal riffs. "Dead," Grande captioned the video.

Christina Aguilera

Ariana Grande/Instagram

Christina Aguilera

Ariana Grande/Instagram

Grande has been known to do an uncanny impression of the Burlesque icon. They even teamed up for a performance of "Into You" and "Dangerous Woman" on the season 10 finale of The Voice in 2016, when Aguilera was a coach. Grande is making her coaching debut on the singing competition series with season 21, which premieres September 20 on NBC.

The Positions artist recently returned from a trip to Amsterdam with Gomez, 25, whom she married in an intimate ceremony at their Montecito, California, home in May. "They got married," Grande's rep confirmed to PEOPLE. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

She and the real estate agent began dating in January 2020, before spending their quarantine together at her Los Angeles home, where they appeared together in her "Stuck with U" music video. They then announced their engagement in December. "Forever n then some," Grande captioned some photos of the proposal.

"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled," a source told PEOPLE at the time.