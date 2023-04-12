Ariana Grande hits out at online body shamers in new TikTok video, urging people to ‘be gentle’

Ariana Grande in her TikTok video (Ariana Grande TikTok)

Ariana Grande has urged people to “be gentle to each other and yourselves” as she hit back at body shaming trolls.

The singer, 29, spoke out after photos of her out in London where she has been filming a movie adaptation of Wicked sparked “concerns” for her health on social media.

In a video on TikTok telling viewers that “there are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful”, the US star said people need to be “less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies” as she said she has recently been compared to “the unhealthiest version of my body”.

In the video, the star said: “I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what.

“If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is, healthy or unhealthy, big or small, this or that, sexy or not sexy, we should really work towards not doing that as much.

“There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something you see that you don’t like

“I think we should help each other work towards just being safer and keeping each other safer.”

The Grammy-winning singer added: “You never know what someone is going through, so even if you’re coming from a loving place or a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they’re working on it with. You never know, so be gentle with each other and yourselves”.

She added: “Personally for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body.

“I was on a lot of anti-depressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that in fact wasn’t my healthy.”

Grande, 29, spoke directly to the camera in the video — reminding viewers that she was not wearing fake eyelashes or eyeliner and telling them not to “freak out about that now.” The Bang Bang hitmaker finished her video by telling her fans they are all beautiful.

She is the latest star to speak out against body shamers with pop star Selena Gomez also recently posting a video addressing concerns and rumours about her appearance.