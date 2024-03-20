Ariana Grande’s Grandmother, 98, Becomes Oldest Artist to Chart on Billboard’s Hot 100

The Grammy winner’s “Nonna” just hit a new Billboard record after the singer featured her grandmother on the song and listed her as a co-writer

Kevin Mazur/WireImage ariana grande

Ariana Grande’s beloved grandmother, Marjorie Grande, has just made music history.



The pop star’s “Nonna” became the oldest artist to chart on the Billboard Hot 100. The 98-year-old broke the record after her 30-year-old granddaughter's new single “ordinary things” hit No. 55 on the chart. Majorie is credited as a co-writer and singer on the track.



"Ordinary things" comes from the Grammy winner’s recent album Eternal Sunshine — which launched at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.



Marjorie seized the title after the late Fred Stobaugh, who was 96 when he claimed it in 2013. Stobaugh wrote “Oh Sweet Lorraine,” which was performed by Green Shoe Studio featuring Jacob Colgan. “Oh Sweet Lorraine” charted at No. 42 and spent a week on the Hot 100, beginning Sept. 14, 2013, per Billboard.



Marjorie and Stobaugh are followed by the late Tony Bennett’s “Body and Soul,” with Amy Winehouse in 2011. At the time, Bennett was 85, and the song sat at the No. 87 slot for a week beginning Oct. 1, 2011.

Related: All About Ariana Grande's Grandmother Marjorie Grande

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ariana Grande

“Ordinary things” is the final track on Ariana’s seventh album. As the song concludes, Marjorie is heard talking about her late husband, Frank Grande.

Marjorie's words go:

And when he’d come home and I’d see him, And when he'd come home and I'd see him, when he first gets off that train

It was like God almighty arrived

It was like seein' daylight

I mean, I could've packed up and left a million times

You know? It's not that we never fought

You can overcome that

You know? It's very easy

And as I told her, never go to bed without kissin' goodnight.

That's the worst thing to do, don't ever, ever do that.

And if you can't, and if you don't feel comfortable doing it.

You're in the wrong place, get out.



Story continues

Related: Ariana Grande Says Releasing Eternal Sunshine Has Reopened 'Little and Big Feelings': 'It Has Been an Emotional Week'

Ariana’s laughter is heard closing out the song and album.

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, the Sweetener singer revealed she wasn’t sure how to end the song until she found a “voice note” of her grandmother talking to her friend, Shirley.

“I knew ‘ordinary things’ was the end of the album,” Ariana said. “I was like, ‘This is the last song, but I wonder how I can put that button on it and have it land emotionally the way that I feel it can, and how can I answer the question?’"

She explained that the answer to the album came “right smack in the middle” of Marjorie’s 30-minute note. “I always record my Nonna because you never know what she’s going to say,” explained Ariana.

Kevin Mazur/AMA2016/WireImage Ariana Grande and Marjorie 'Nonna' Grande attend the 2016 American Music Awards on November 20, 2016.

Along with “ordinary things,” Marjorie is also heard, but not credited, on Ariana’s debut album Yours Truly track “Daydreamin’,” as well as “Bloodline” from Thank U, Next. The albums were released in 2013 and 2019, respectively.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ariana’s “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” track from the album also hit the No. 1 slot on the Billboard Hot 100. Before Eternal Sunshine dropped, the first single from the album, “ “Yes, And?,” also scored the No. 1 spot on the chart dated Jan. 27, 2024.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.