Ariana Grande Gives a Glimpse at Home Life with Dalton Gomez in Sweet Candid Photos: 'I Love These'

Ariana Grande is loving life after tying the knot with Dalton Gomez in May.

The two-time Grammy Award winner, 28, gave a glimpse of life at home with her husband, 26, in a set of sweet, candid photos she posted Saturday to Instagram. "Some old some new but I love these," Grande wrote, sharing the post to her Instagram Story.

She showed off her culinary skills in one photo, cooking with her mother Joan before Gomez pulled her away from the food for a kiss in another. In addition to a selfie of the couple kissing, Grande also included photos of their many dogs and a few snapshots with friends.

The "Into You" singer married the real estate agent in May during a private ceremony at their Montecito, California, home. "They got married," her rep confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

The Positions artist began dating Gomez in January 2020 before they spent their quarantine together. The couple later announced their engagement in December.

"They're a great fit together," a source told PEOPLE after the wedding. "Dalton's entirely unfazed by the scope of her celebrity and is very grounding for her. He's young but mature and knows what he wants out of life."

She wished Gomez a happy 26th birthday earlier this month, posting more sweet throwbacks from the first few months of their marriage. "Happy birthday to my baby my husband my best friend," Grande wrote on her Instagram Story. "I love you infinitely."

Grande included a black-and-white selfie of them kissing during their wedding, as well as one of them sitting in some giant Dutch wooden clogs while vacationing in Amsterdam.

The Scream Queens alum is preparing for another wedding, after her older brother Frankie Grande and his fiancé Hale Leon announced their engagement exclusively to PEOPLE in June.

"I love you both so much. Congratulations to two of the most incredible men I know," Ariana later wrote to Frankie, 38.