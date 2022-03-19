Ariana Grande Gifts Kim Kardashian Her New R.E.M. Beauty Collection amid Pete Davidson Romance

Glenn Garner
·3 min read
Pete Davidson's relationship history appears to be catching up to him.

Kim Kardashian, who is currently dating the Saturday Night Live star, showed off the new R.E.M Beauty collection Friday on her Instagram Story, which she received from founder Ariana Grande, who was briefly engaged to Davidson during their whirlwind romance in 2018.

Grande, 28, was first romantically linked to Davidson, also 28, that May at the Billboard Music Awards and they went Instagram official shortly after. They announced their engagement the next month, before calling it off in October.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Reveals Pete Davidson Has a 'Few Cute' Tattoos for Her Love — and 'Branding' of Her Name

The "Pete Davidson" singer has since tied the knot with real estate agent Dalton Gomez, getting married in an intimate ceremony last May. They began dating in Jan. 2020 before spending the COVID-19 pandemic together and announcing their engagement that December.

She previously made an appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2019 after Kris Jenner had a cameo in her star-studded "Thank U, Next" video the year before. Kardashian, 41, also visited Grande backstage at a concert in 2017 with daughter North West.

Kardashian has been romantically linked to Davidson since they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster last October at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif. They also shared an onscreen kiss earlier that month on SNL when she made her hosting debut.

The SKIMS mogul finally made their relationship Instagram official last week, and she revealed Wednesday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Davidson has gotten "a few tattoos" in tribute to her as well as a "branding" of her name.

She previously revealed that her family's new flagship Hulu reality series The Kardashians will include "the details that everyone wants to know" about their relationship, although she noted: "I have not filmed with him. And I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does."

Kardashian was declared legally single earlier this month after she filed for divorce from ex-husband Kanye West in Feb. 2021. The exes got married in May 2014 and they share daughters North, 8½, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½.

Their divorce has turned contentious in recent months, with West, 44, bringing their children into the dispute. He also faced controversy over his recent "Eazy" music video, which depicted him kidnapping, tying up, and burying a claymation Davidson alive.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Says New Hulu Series Shows How She and Pete Davidson Connected: 'All the Details'

"I'm always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it's the father of my kids. I'll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best," Kardashian said of their split on Ellen. "I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and try to do whatever's best for the kids. Take the high road."

Davidson has developed quite the relationship history himself, having dated Larry David's daughter Cazzie David, 27, and Girl Code star Carly Aquilino, 31, before his romance with Grande. He's also been linked to Kate Beckinsale, 48, Margaret Qualley, 27, Kaia Gerber, 20, and Phoebe Dynevor, 26.

