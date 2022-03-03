Ariana Grande Gets Her Makeup Done by RuPaul's Drag Race Star Gottmik: 'Adore and Appreciate You'

ariana Grande

gottmik/Instagram

Ariana Grande is getting beauty tips from someone who knows a thing or two!

The "Side to Side" singer, 28, appeared alongside RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 contestant Gottmik in a YouTube video to promote her brand, R.E.M. Beauty.

Gottmik, who is also a makeup artist, sat down with Grande to play with products from the pop star's cosmetics line.

The nearly seven-minute clip showed the pair chatting and bonding as Gottmik, born Kade Gottlieb, created a stunning eye look on Grande.

RELATED: Cynthia Erivo Reveals How She and Ariana Grande Are Bonding for Wicked Movie: 'It's a Sisterhood'

Gottmik, 25, shared a snippet from the video on Instagram, which showed the playful and fun vibe as Grande struggled to get a word out without collapsing into laughter.

At one point, Grande touched up her lips as Gottmik commented, "It's giving berry eater," in a nod to the crimson hue on the performer's pout.

In the caption, the drag star wrote, "The amount of time effort and love she put into this collection is BEYOND and I'm so excited to show you guys how we play with it!! So proud of you gorge love you SM".

RELATED VIDEO: Ariana Grande Channels Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30 with Iconic Versace Dress on The Voice

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Grande returned the affection in two comments underneath the caption. First, she wrote, "sweetest berry eater," before adding, "adore and appreciate you so so so very much."

Grande also shared the short teaser on her own account, writing in the caption, "i love you more than words @gottmik thank you."

RELATED: Ariana Grande Shares Rare PDA Post with Husband Dalton Gomez After Valentine's Day

The R.E.M. Beauty account detailed the products featured in the video, including the eyeshadow palette in "babydoll," the lustrous liquid shadows in "comet" and "telescope" and the eyeliner marker in "midnight black".

Last August, several billboards in New York City's Times Square teased the arrival of R.E.M. Beauty. The brand is seemingly named after the Grammy-winning singer's song "R.E.M" from her 2018 album Sweetener.