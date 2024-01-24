Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Hold Hands at Airport While Joined by Her Dog Toulouse

The 'Wicked' costars were spotted arriving in New York City on Sunday

TheImageDirect.com Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater at JFK airport in New York City on Jan. 21, 2024

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have touched down in New York City.

The couple was photographed holding hands when they arrived in the Big Apple on Sunday. The two coordinated in matching black puffer coats while walking with the singer’s dog, Toulouse.

Grande, 30, was dressed in a gray sweatshirt with a pair of black sweatpants and black sneakers. She topped off her look with a Wicked embroidered baseball cap. Meanwhile, Slater, 31, wore a similar look with a pair of black sweatpants, black sneakers and a white T-shirt.

TheImageDirect.com Ariana Grande and boyfriend Ethan Slater are spotted arriving at JFK airport in New York City with her dog Toulouse on Jan. 21, 2024

More recently, the Grammy winner teased new music in December and, at the start of this month dropped her latest single, "Yes, And?" Two days later, she announced the release of her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine, which is set for release on March 8.

In addition to teasing her new music last month, the singer and the Broadway star made one of their first few appearances together when they grabbed dinner with Grande's dad, Ed Butera. The trio dined at an Italian restaurant in N.Y.C. before Slater's Spamalot performance.

A source told PEOPLE that things are "serious" between the couple, who have been confirmed to be dating since July. “Ariana is serious with Ethan," they said. "She loves being with him."

"They love to support each other in their work," a source told PEOPLE. "When she’s done with work, Ariana loves going to the theater when she can."

TheImageDirect.com Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater on Dec. 23, 2023 in New York City.

Grande and Slater met on the set of the upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked, and developed a romance offscreen.

The pair's relationship, which was first confirmed by PEOPLE in July, followerd her separation from husband Dalton Gomez and Slater’s separation from wife Lilly Jay. Grande and Gomez, 28, settled their divorce in October after two years of marriage.

Since Grande and Slater’s romance became public, the couple has tried to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and keep things low-key, with a source telling PEOPLE in September, “They are just trying to navigate their new relationship in private."

While Grande has been seen at Spamalot often, she and Slater have yet to make their red carpet debut.



