Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato Split From Manager Scooter Braun

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have parted ways with Scooter Braun’s management. A source told TheWrap that Lovato’s departure was agreed upon by both parties mutually and amicably, TheWrap has learned.

The news comes after reports that Justin Bieber was also looking to leave his longtime management with Braun.

Grande signed with the music manager in early 2013 under his SB Projects — which is now HYBE — in 2013. Lovato signed with Braun under his media company SB Projects in 2019, and during that time the two collaborated on several projects, including her docuseries “Dancing With the Devil,” Billboard, which was the first to report Lovato’s development, which reports that the artist was seeking new management.

Braun celebrated Lovato in a birthday post on Sunday, which said: “Happy birthday to one of the kindest souls out there. Happy BDay.” In the meantime, Lovato is set to release her newest album, “Revamped,” which will feature pre-recorded Rock versions of some of her most popular hits.

Whisperings about Grande’s exit were stirred up online after Puck News founding partner, Matthew Belloni, tweeted that the songtress left Braun’s management.

NEWS: Ariana Grande has parted ways with Scooter Braun as her manager. — Matthew Belloni (@MattBelloni) August 21, 2023

