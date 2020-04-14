Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, ‘High School Musical’ Stars & Kenny Ortega Set For ‘Disney Family Singalong’ On ABC

Click here to read the full article.

ABC has announced a slew of A-list performers added to the lineup for The Disney Family Singalong Thursday on ABC. Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly and Marcus Scribner join the casts of of High School Musical, Descendants, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Zombies, including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Ameli for the nationwide singalong event hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Additionally, James Monroe Iglehart and the Broadway Company of Disney’s Aladdin will reunite for a rendition of “Friend Like Me.”

They join previously announced celebrity guests including Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley and John Stamos.

The television event will feature a vocal warm up by Kristin Chenoweth, along with a special introduction by Elle Fanning.

The night’s highlights will include an epic performance “We’re All in This Together” with Kenny Ortega and his friends from High School Musical, Descendants, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Zombies and more including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, KayCee Stroh, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Larry Saperstein, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Tik Tok Sensations Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio, Chucky Klapow, Jared Murillo, Ro Malaga, Britt Stewart, Kim Klapow and Bayli Baker Thompson.



The Disney Family Singalong is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Done+Dusted’s Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullan and Raj Kapoor. It airs at 8 PM Thursday on ABC.

