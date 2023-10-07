Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Settle Divorce Weeks After Filing

The pop star and luxury real estate agent parted ways after two years of marriage

Instagram/arianagrande Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have settled their divorce, PEOPLE confirms.

The “Thank You, Next” singer, who signed a prenup with Dalton, will pay him $1,250,000, according to TMZ, which first reported the news. The luxury real estate agent will not receive spousal support as his tax-free payment will be granted upfront as opposed to over time.

Per the terms of their agreement, TMZ reports Dalton will also receive half of the net proceeds from the sale of their former Los Angeles home, in addition to the pop star covering up to $25,000 of his attorney fees.

Grande, 30, and Gomez, 28, tied the knot in May 2021.

Ariana Grande/Instagram Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

The settlement was reportedly filed and awaits a judge to sign off, TMZ reports. Grande filed for divorce in Los Angeles County in September.

"They’ve been really caring and respectful of one another through every step of this process,” a source told PEOPLE in September after Grande filed for divorce. The insider called the uncoupling "kind and patient," saying Grande and Gomez had "moved on."

Ariana Grande/ Instagram Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande

Grande and Gomez began dating in February 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. By December of that year, they announced that they were engaged.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Forever n then some," the “7 Rings” songstress captioned an Instagram photo of her engagement ring.

As the pandemic continued, Grande recruited her new fiancé in the music video for her and Justin Bieber's duet "Stuck with U." Gomez made a cameo in the clip, which also included videos of fans.

Grande and Gomez married in an intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, California.

"It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people," her rep told PEOPLE exclusively. "The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Story continues

News of their divorce came just two months after they celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

In July, while filming Wicked in London, Grande took a break from the set to attend Wimbledon. The star was spotted at the annual sporting event without her engagement ring and wedding band.

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images Ariana Grande arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards

Grande is now dating her Wicked costar, Ethan Slater, sources confirmed to PEOPLE. Slater was married to Lilly Jay, with whom he welcomed a child in January 2023. Slater filed for divorce from Jay in July. Slater and Grande's romantic relationship began after the two separated from their former partners, a source told PEOPLE in July.

Grande stars as Glinda in Wicked, while Slater plays Boq. The movie started production in the U.K. last year and is scheduled for release in November 2024.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.