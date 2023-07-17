Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez reportedly separate after 2 years of marriage

Ariana Grande has separated from husband Dalton Gomez, according to PEOPLE.

Per a source, the married couple split earlier this year and "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship" ever since.

TMZ was first to report the news after Grande appeared at Wimbledon this weekend without her wedding ring. Grande has been in London for months filming Wicked, in which she stars as Glinda the Good Witch. As seen on her Instagram, she took a break to check out the tennis tournament alongside costar Jonathan Bailey, who plays Fiyero.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Grande and Gomez started dating in early 2020 and married in May 2021 at a "tiny and intimate" ceremony at their home in Montecito, Calif.

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande, as seen on her Instagram

Ariana Grande/Instagram Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande, as seen on her Instagram

Grande's relationship with Gomez, a luxury real estate agent, followed a number of high-profile romances with the likes of Pete Davidson, Big Sean, and the late Mac Miller. When the two were first spotted making out in public in February 2020, TMZ referred to him as a "rando." After they married, an anonymous source told PEOPLE that Gomez "is very hardworking and focused. He is low-key and doesn't like attention. He isn't impressed by celebrities. He is perfect for her."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: