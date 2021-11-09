Ariana Grande Channels Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30 with Iconic Versace Dress on The Voice

Ariana Grande Instagram; Jennifer Garner 13 Going On 30

Ariana Grande channeled her inner Jenna Rink on the latest episode of The Voice.

While judging the singing competition's first live show Monday, the "7 Rings" singer, 28, rocked the same colorblock dress worn by Jennifer Garner's character in 13 Going on 30, during the film's "Thriller" dance scene. Before The Voice aired on NBC, Grande posted a photo of her look on her Instagram Story.

"Thank you so so so so much @donatellaversace @versace and happy first live show!!! @nbcthevoice #teamariana," Grande captioned the snap. Completing the look, the pop star sported the same updo and dangling earrings that Garner, 49, wore in the 2004 rom-com. While Grande eschewed the butterfly necklace Garner accessorized with, she otherwise stayed true to the movie in her blue-and-green minidress.

She also posted a quick clip of herself twirling in her dress on her Story, tagging designer Donatella Versace and the Versace brand. The 66-year-old fashion designer reposted the moment to her own Instagram feed, confirming the frock was from the fashion house's Spring 2003 Ready-to-Wear collection.

"My gorgeous girl @arianagrande in Versace SS03 for her first The Voice live show!!! 🦋🧚," Donatella wrote. In a separate image on her Instagram Story, the designer called Grande "breathtaking," adding, "I hope you enjoyed your first live show. Love u."

A fan of the fun film, Grande previously paid homage to 13 Going on 30 in her 2018 "Thank U, Next" music video. In the viral video for her hit song, she included references to plenty of teen movies, including a scene similar to the 13 Going on 30 moment when Jenna cries over her doll house.

The bit caught Garner's eye shortly after the video was released, and she shouted out the singer on Instagram, thanking Grande and writing, "Every now and then something comes along and just brightens your day."

Grande quickly wrote back in the comments, gushing about 13 Going on 30 and what it means to her.

"NooooooooOoOOoOo I'm crying," she wrote. "I watched this movie every night before bed growing up (and I still do sometimes, especially when I'm sad). I adore you! Thank you for all the inspiration and joy you've brought to my life I'm screaming bye and by sometimes I literally mean every night still."

Grande picked her Versace look to kick off The Voice's very first live show this season. She joined coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend for Season 21 of the series, replacing Nick Jonas.