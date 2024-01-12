Ariana Grande Brushes Off Haters (and Evokes Madonna!) on Boppy New Single ‘Yes, And?’

The pop star released her latest single — which will appear on her upcoming seventh album — on Friday

Ariana Grande is on to the next!

On Friday, the Grammy winner, 30, dropped her latest single, “Yes, And?”

Over a house beat reminiscent of her pal Madonna’s “Vogue,” Grande shrugs off her detractors and all their comments and gossip.

“Now I’m so done with caring / What you think, no I won’t hide / underneath your own projections / Or change my most authentic life,” she sings, later adding: “Don’t comment on my body, do not reply / Your business is yours and mine is mine / Why do you care so much whose [d---] I ride / Why?”

Since her rise to global pop superstar, Grande has become a tabloid target. A joyfully, euphorically defiant dance track, “Yes, And?” is her response to all the chatter — about her appearance, her divorce, her new relationship and so on.

“Yes, And?” — which shares the empowered spirit of 2018’s Sweetener and brassy attitude of 2019’s thank u, next — is Grande’s first offering off her forthcoming seventh studio album and first since 2020’s Positions. The “Rain on Me” singer recorded the track in New York City with longtime collaborators Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh, who have produced some of her biggest hits.

Grande first began teasing new music in December, when she shared photos from a recording studio on Instagram. She finally announced “Yes, And?” on Monday, much to the delight of her fans — and A-list pals like label-mate Nicki Minaj, who commented, “We are ready.”

The singer-actress — who will star as Glinda in the upcoming Wicked film adaptation — is set to drop the music video for "Yes, And?" on Friday morning at 10 a.m. ET.

