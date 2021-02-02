Ariana Grande breaks Guinness World Record (again) and makes history (again)

There's just no stopping Ariana Grande.

The pop princess has earned her jaw-dropping 20th "Guinness Book of World Records" title, the publication announced Tuesday.

Grande's latest feat: Most songs to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. "Positions," the lead single from the album of the same name, had the top spot on the chart as of Nov. 7. It's her fifth song to debut in the top spot. Her other No. 1 debuts were:

“Thank U, Next” (Nov. 17, 2018)

“7 Rings” (Feb. 2, 2019)

“Stuck with U” with Justin Bieber (May 23)

“Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga (June 6)

Guinness Book of World Records says Grande, 27, broke her own record for most No. 1 debuts. Behind Grande are Mariah Carey, Drake, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott and Taylor Swift with three tracks each. Britney Spears, Lady Gaga and BTS have two.

Grande holds many other Guinness records including most streamed track on Spotify in one week; most popular Eevee tattoo; most subscribers for a female musician on YouTube; and most followers on Instagram for a female musician.

The past few months have been quite busy for Grande. She dropped "Excuse Me, I Love You" on Netflix Dec. 21. The flick shows her in concert, promoting albums "Sweetener" (2018) and "Thank U, Next" (2019).

The songstress also got engaged. In late December, she showed off a huge diamond-and-pearl ring from fiancé, real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

