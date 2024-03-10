‘SNL’: Ariana Grande & Bowen Yang Hilariously Break Character In ‘Moulin Rouge’ Skit

Ariana Grande and Bowen Young could not keep it together during a sketch on Saturday Night Live tonight.

The pair brought to life songs that did not make it into the hit film Moulin Rouge which includes “Up Where We Belong” originally sung by Jennifer Warnes and Joe Cocker; Do-Re-Mi by Julie Andrews; “Creep” by TLC; “Happy Birthday”; and “Pride (In The Name of Love)” by U2, among others.

While they made it nearly all the way through the sketch before breaking character, Yang began to lose focus while performing Shania Twain’s hit song “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” He continued to have a fit of giggles as he and Grande sang “Happy Birthday” for the umpteenth time leading the latter also to break character. It only gets worse when the comedian dips the singer and attempts to sing “I Will Always Love You,” originally sung by Dolly Parton but was popularized by Whitney Houston when she sang the track in the film, “The Bodyguard.”

One more “Happy Birthday” causes Yang to laugh while bringing Grande down with him before they both regain composure and close out the sketch. Her devoted fans are already pushing for Grande to win Emmys for her work on SNL tonight.

Watch the hysterics in the video of the skit above.

Earlier in the evening, Grande joined the night’s host Josh Brolin in a sketch about people pleasers:

And she sang two of her latest tracks— “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love) and “Imperfect For You” off her newest album Eternal Sunshine:

