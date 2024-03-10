Ariana Grande Asks Fans To Stop Sending Hate To People In Her Life Amid ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Album Release

Ariana Grande just dropped her newest album, Eternal Sunshine, and has a message to her fans as they dissect the lyrics of her songs.

Amid the release of her new music, Grande took a moment to address her fans who have seemingly been sending unkind messages to people the singer may be referencing in her songs.

“I just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what I would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music)…,” Grande wrote in a statement posted on her Instagram Stories.

She continued, “I ask that you please do not. It is not how to support me. It is the opposite. Although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love. If you cannot hear that, please listen more closely.”

Eternal Sunshine is Grande’s first album since Positions, released in October 2020. In a recent interview, Grande said she had no intention of making more music, but with the Hollywood strikes pausing production on Wicked, she teamed up with Max Martin in NYC, and magic happened.

“It all just kind of started pouring out, and after our first week together, I kept coming to the studio every day by myself, and it just kinda kept organically happening that way, so I just decided to react and listen to that, and I thought maybe it should come out if it’s coming out of me this way,” she said on the Zach Sang Show. “Maybe it should be shared this way.”

