Ariana Grande Asks Fans Not to Send ‘Hateful Messages’ to People Because of Her Song Lyrics

On Saturday, Ariana Grande shared a message with fans on her Instagram Stories after the release of her new album Eternal Sunshine stirred speculation about her personal life. Some listeners believed certain lyrics referred to her relationship with ex-husband Dalton Gomez, painting him in an unflattering light. However, the pop star wanted her followers to know that the album is art, not a call to action.

“i just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what i would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music)… i ask that you please do not. it is not how to support me. it is the opposite,” she wrote.

Instagram

“although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love,” Grande continued. “if you cannot hear that, please listen more closely.”

“thank you! i love you!!!!!!!” she added in a separate Story.

Grande revealed she was working on a seventh album shortly before its release, which came on Friday, March 8. Her last album, Positions, came out in 2020. The years since then have witnessed many changes in Grande's life, from the dissolution of her marriage to Gomez, her new relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, and the time she spent in London working on the adaptation of the popular Broadway musical. But during the strikes of 2023, production paused and she headed to New York City to work with producer Max Martin.

“It all just kind of started pouring out, and after our first week together, I kept coming to the studio every day by myself, and it just kinda kept organically happening that way, so I just decided to react and listen to that, and I thought maybe it should come out if it’s coming out of me this way,” she said on the Zach Sang Show of the new music. “Maybe it should be shared this way.”

