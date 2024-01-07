Ariana Grande Announced She's Finally Coming Out With New Music

The news we've been waiting for.

Ariana Grande is giving the people what they want.

After taking a step back from music to focus on her role as Glinda the Good Witch in the film adaptation of Wicked and her r.e.m. beauty brand, the Grammy-winner has finally returned to the studio and is ready to share what she's been working on with fans.



On Sunday, Grande announced that she is coming out with a new single — her first solo music in three years — with a post on her Instagram account. Sharing a blurry, close-up photo of her face with red lipstick on, Ariana wrote in the caption, "yes, and?" along with the date 1.12. Meanwhile, on her Sweetener Instagram page, Ari posted a pre-save link to the song and news of a physical CD that's available for pre-order.



While exciting, the news shouldn't come as a complete surprise to fans. Last month, Grande teased that she's been recording new music with photos of videos (unmuted, of course) from the studio. One snap showed her sitting at a computer in the studio while sporting her signature high ponytail, while another displayed a glass of red wine on the recording desk. And just last week, she snuck in a candid, post-recording snap in her latest photo dump of herself with tears in her eyes and giving the thumbs up to the camera.



Grande's last studio album, Positions, came out in October 2020, with the deluxe version dropping in January the following year.

