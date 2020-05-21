Ariana Grande shares moving message ahead of third anniversary of Manchester bombing

Ariana Grande performing during the One Love Manchester benefit concert (Handout photo issued by One Love Manchester)

Ariana Grande has penned a moving message to all those feeling “sadness and tremendous heaviness” ahead of the third anniversary of the Manchester bombing.

Twenty-two people, including seven children, were killed when a terrorist detonated a bomb at the US singer’s concert at Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017. Hundreds more were injured.

Grande – who has previously said she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after the tragedy – marked the upcoming anniversary by posting a message on Instagram saying her heart would always be with those affected.

“I want to take a moment to acknowledge and send my love to everyone that is feeling the sadness and tremendous heaviness of the anniversary coming up this week,” said the No Tears Left To Cry singer.

“Not a day goes by that this doesn't affect u and all of us still.

“I will be thinking of you all week and weekend.

"My heart, thoughts, prayers are with you always."

Grande, 26, returned to Manchester shortly after the 2017 attack to headline the One Love fundraising concert for the victims of the attack and their families.

She returned to the city again last year to perform at Manchester Pride, admitting she was “overwhelmed” to be back there.

In 2018, Grande opened up about suffering the symptoms of PTSD.

She told British Vogue: "It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it's a real thing."

“I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well,” she said.

“Time is the biggest thing. I feel like

“I shouldn't even be talking about my own experience – like I shouldn't even say anything. I don't think I'll ever know how to talk about it and not cry.”