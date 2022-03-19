How Ariana DeBose’s Yellow Dress Brought ‘West Side Story’ Into a New Era (Video)

Diane Haithman
·3 min read
How Ariana DeBose’s Yellow Dress Brought ‘West Side Story’ Into a New Era (Video)

Ariana DeBose, who takes on Rita Moreno’s Academy Award-winning role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s new version on “West Side Story,” had a lot to think about when she put on the signature yellow dress with the bright red petticoat for the exuberant street dance number “America.”

On an awards season panel moderated by TheWrap’s Joe McGovern, DeBose described working on a movie musical in the same way one might describe that lacy petticoat: ‘It is a layer on a layer on layer,” she said during an animated discussion alongside the film’s costume designer Paul Tazewell and re-recording mixer Andy Nelson.

“I feel like I’m not only paying attention to how I’m going to dramatize the text, I’m paying attention to what lens we’re in, because it will affect the dance work that also affects how I utilize Paul’s costumes,’ DeBose said. “You know, ‘Can I do exactly what I want to with this skirt? Is there enough space within the shot to do it?’… How do I give more skirt but not, you know, show my underbum — is underbum even a word?” she asked with a giggle.

Besides the important “underbum” issue, DeBose said accommodating the sound requirements was also always on her mind. “Okay, I’m using this but I can’t let the skirt hit my chest because my mic is in my dress and it’s gonna mess up the sound. So you are doing many, many things at one time.”

DeBose said that in a sprawling number like “America,” the mic could capture the sound of the feet but the vocals had to be recorded separately. However, she noted that in softer solo moments, like the song “A Boy Like That,” “It’s my understanding they use all of our live tapes.”

“Yes, we did,” re-recording mixer Nelson confirmed with a twinkle in his eye.

DeBose responded with delight. “Thank you, Andy! That makes me feel so good, that’s huge for a vocalist. That’s a triumph. That’s a win right there.”

For his part, Tazewell was focused on color, not sound, especially for Anita’s dress in “America.”

“I presented to Steven (Spielberg) three choices, three different directions of color,” he said. “I knew that everyone coming to see ‘West Side Story’ potentially had seen the original film, or, you know, a revival of the Broadway musical, maybe even the original Broadway musical.

“There was a great love for the purple dress that Rita Moreno wears in the original film. And my task was to create a design that would hold that same kind of energy and that would live in the same way in people’s minds on Ariana DeBose as a Anita,” Tazewell continued. “It’s become the yellow dress with the red petticoat, the red being, her life force and energy, as well as the yellow. She is the center, you know, and a metaphor for the sun really for me. You know that everything is swirling around Anita.”

For the full video panel, click here.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Marcell Jacobs beats Christian Coleman to prove he is world’s fastest man

    The Olympic 100m champion clinched the world indoor 60m title, while Keely Hodgkinson’s injury forced her to withdraw from the championships

  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate First Holi as Parents with Backyard Festival of Colors

    "Holi was lit," Nick Jonas wrote as he celebrated the Hindu festival with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas and friends during a backyard Festival of Colors

  • Elizabeth Hurley says her 'heart aches' over being unable to attend ex Shane Warne’s funeral

    Elizabeth Hurley expressed her remorse over being unable to attend her former fiance Shane Warne's funeral. The cricket player died at 52 of a heart attack in March 2022.

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Hurricanes' Niederreiter suspended 1 game for slashing

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter has been suspended for one game by the NHL for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during Friday night's game. The incident occurred at 13:43 of the first period. Niederreiter was assessed a minor penalty for slashing. The Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division, lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Capitals in the opening game of a four-game homestand. Niederreiter will miss Sunday's game against the New York Ra

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Film director's comments to Williams sisters reek of the misogynoir 2 tennis greats have always endured

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. In sports, there will always be a winner. I appreciate the delight and gratitude of champions who revel in their moment. It is important to celebrate a victor's journey and I absolutely love the heroics of an underdog and those who faced insurmountable barriers and challenges. It is formidable when a winner shows sportsmanship and extends kindness in that mo

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Canadian snowboarder Farrell earns 1st World Cup podium of season in parallel slalom

    Megan Farrell of Richmond Hill, Ont., collected her first podium finish of the snowboard season on Saturday in Bercht, finishing second to Switzerland's Julie Zogg, who won the parallel slalom World Cup title for a fourth straight season. Five weeks ago, the 30-year-old Farrell was eliminated in the 1/8 final of the parallel giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics, where she placed 10th overall. In March 2021, Farrell was fourth at the FIS snowboard world championships in Slovenia. Zogg's third vic

  • The most surprising skill developments of Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • LeBron whips ball at defenceless Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Was LeBron taking out some frustration, or just trying to save the ball?