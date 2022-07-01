Ariana DeBose Urges Americans To Fight For Equality After Supreme Court Overturns Roe

Ariana DeBose is urging Americans to join the fight to protect marriage equality and same-sex couples’ adoption rights.

The Oscar-winning “West Side Story” actor spoke with Jimmy Fallon about the “war on women’s reproductive rights” following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last week.

DeBose, an Afro-Latina and openly queer woman, reflected on the end of Pride Month and encouraged her LGBTQIA+ “brothers and sisters” to fight for their dreams.

She linked that plea to her feelings on the fight against the Supreme Court’s historic ruling.

The actor also brought up Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion that the court should look at “right to privacy” cases such as those involving same-sex relationships.

“He’s not just coming for women ... but they’re coming for marriage equality, and quite frankly they’ll probably come for adoption rights by same-sex couples,” DeBose said.

“This is the time to get in the fight, and it starts on the local level, so find ways to get involved.”

You can watch DeBose’s full call for Americans to “do their part” below.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

