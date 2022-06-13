Ariana DeBose Sings from Andrew Garfield's Lap in the 2022 Tonys Audience as He Laughs

After her first Oscar win and Tony Awards hosting gig, Ariana DeBose is doing a victory "lap"!

The actress and singer performed a hilarious audience-celebrating musical number during the 2022 Tonys Sunday night, interacting with members of the crowd — including Andrew Garfield, who looked sheepish from his seat in the audience as DeBose, 31, approached him.

"I am close to you, oh so close to you / I am touching you, there's not a lot that you can do," she belted, poking a laughing Garfield, 38, in the face.

She then made herself at home in his lap as he wrapped his arms around her and she continued singing, "I'm sitting on you / 'cause what they say is true / 'cause there is no escaping us in the audience!"

While DeBose and Garfield have not appeared in a project together as of yet, they have at least two big things in common: They were both nominated for Oscars this year, and both have a connection to the Spider-Man universe.

Garfield recently reprised his role as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, while DeBose is set to appear as Calypso in the upcoming Sony/Marvel film Kraven the Hunter.

The latter movie will follow Sergei Kravinoff/Kraven (played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson), an enemy of Spider-Man known for his tracking and hunting abilities.

Aside from Kraven the Hunter, DeBose is next set to appear in the space thriller I.S.S. alongside Chris Messina and the star-studded spy film Argylle with Henry CavillSam RockwellBryce Dallas HowardBryan CranstonCatherine O'HaraJohn Cena and Samuel L. Jackson.

While speaking to PEOPLE this week ahead of her Tonys hosting gig, DeBose shared that her mom Gina, partner Sue Makkoo and best friend Jonathan Cobrda would be attending the show to cheer her on.

"Miss Gina will be there! My best friend, Jonathan Cobrda, [who was] my prom date, goes to everything," the actress said. "My partner will be in the house as well. She has designed the costumes for the opening number."

DeBose added, "She's a very talented costume designer. I'm excited for her work to be seen on stage."

All three were on hand when DeBose took home the Oscar earlier this year for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. Her mother was the first person she hugged before taking the stage to accept her award, while Cobrda and Makkoo cheered from the audience.

The 2022 Tony Awards are airing live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on CBS and Paramount+.

