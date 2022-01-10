Ariana DeBose Awards Watch: Golden Globes, Critics Choice, Oscars and more

It’s likely to be a very busy awards season for North Carolina native Ariana DeBose.

DeBose, known for her stage work in “Hamilton” and “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” stars in the new Steven Spielberg film “West Side Story,” a remake of the Oscar-winning 1961 musical. DeBose plays Anita, a role for which Rita Moreno won an Oscar in 1962.

On Sunday, Jan. 9, DeBose was named Best Supporting Actress by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. It’s not her first win for “West Side Story,” and it may not be her last.

There is also Oscar buzz associated with DeBose’s performance, with Deadline writing last week that if DeBose were to win an Oscar for playing Anita, “it would mark only the third time an actor won an Oscar for playing the same character that a different actor also won for.”

The singer/dancer/actress is also scheduled to host “Saturday Night Live” on Jan. 15, the show’s first new episode of 2022.

Here’s a running scorecard of DeBose’s 2022 awards season. We’ll continue to update this story:

▪ Los Angeles Film Critics Award? YES: The winners were announced on Dec. 18, and DeBose picked up Best Supporting Actress honors for “West Side Story.”

▪ Golden Globe Award? YES: DeBose was nominated for and won Best Supporting Actress honors from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Jan. 9. The winners were announced in the Beverly Hilton ballroom with no nominees or winners present. It was not televised or even streamed.

DeBose tweeted her appreciation, while also acknowledging recent HFPA scandals: “There is still work to be done, but when you’ve worked so hard on a project — infused with blood, sweat, tears and love — having the work seen and acknowledged is always going to be special. Thank you.”

Ariana DeBose, a cast member in “West Side Story,” poses at the premiere of the film, Dec. 7, 2021, at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

▪ Critics Choice Awards? POSTPONED: These awards were originally scheduled to be handed out on Jan. 9, the same evening as the Golden Globes (DeBose was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress here), but the ceremony has been postponed, because of COVID.

▪ NAACP Image Awards? TBD: Nominees are announced on Jan. 11 and the winners will be broadcast Feb. 26 on BET. The NAACP Image awards celebrate the achievements and performances of people of color across categories including film, television + streaming, music and literature.

▪ Screen Actors Guild Awards? TBD: The Screen Actors Guild announces its nominations on Jan. 12, with winners announced during a broadcast on TNT and TBS on Feb. 27.

▪ BAFTA Awards? TBD: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announce their nominations on Feb. 3 (yes, American films and actors are included) with a ceremony on March 13.

▪ Academy Awards? TBD: Oscar nominations are announced on Feb. 8, with the ceremony airing on ABC on March 27.