ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards

ARIA ADR and ARIA PI Applications Win Cybersecurity Awards in 9th Annual Global InfoSec Awards

BOSTON, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business [NASDAQ: CSPi] is proud to announce that two ARIA SDS applications for automated cyber-attack detection and response have won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine:



Cutting Edge in Advanced Persistent Threat Detection and Response

Most Innovative in Network Security and Management

The award-winning ARIA ADR solution automatically finds and stops all types of threats, including cyber criminals launching zero-day attacks, the moment they become active on the network, and most importantly, before harm occurs. In a single platform, organizations gain an AI-driven security operations center (SOC) without the people and typical equipment costs. As a result, the ARIA ADR solution stops attacks 10 times faster and at a fraction of the cost. Unlike other security tools, ARIA ADR provides full threat-surface coverage— for on-premises infrastructure, data centers, remote devices, and cloud environments and can be operated anywhere by IT resources with little to no cybersecurity training. Working in conjunction with the ARIA ADR solution, the ARIA PI application enables complete visibility into an organization’s network traffic, including typically unmonitored lateral patterns. It watches all communications generating analytics for every packet. SOCs that have deployed ARIA ADR or use security tools such as SIEMs leverage this enriched data to detect to stop network-borne threats.

“We’re thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine. We knew the competition would be tough, and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased,” said Gary Southwell, General Manager of ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions.

Story continues

“The ARIA ADR and ARIA PI solution submitted by ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions embody three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

ABOUT ARIA CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a business of CSPi, recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways to monitor internal traffic while capturing and feeding the right mix of analytics to security tools like SIEMs or our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltrations. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to improve their security posture—no matter their environment. ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions include ARIA Software-Defined Security (SDS), Myricom SmartNIC network adapters, and nVoy Security appliances. With a proven track record supporting the Department of Defense and many intelligence agencies in their war on terror, and an award-winning portfolio of security solutions, ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions is committed to leading the way to ensure cybersecurity success. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www .cy be r defen s e a w ar d s.c o m

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission, including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

[Amy Carey

VP, Marketing

amy.carey@ariacybersecurity.com

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact: April Palanca, Director of Marketing Email: marketing@cyberdefensemagazine.com Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468 International: 1-646-586-9545 Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com



