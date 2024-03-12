Ari Aster Casts Emma Stone and Pedro Pascal in A24's 'Eddington'

Ari Aster has named the cast for A24's new film. Entitled Eddington, Aster tapped Emma Stone – hot off her Poor Things Oscar's win – for the imminent project, pairing her alongside Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Austin Butler and a lineup of other big-name talent.

Yellowstone's Luke Grimes, Deirdre O'Connell, Top Boy's Micheal Ward and Clifton Collins Jr. are also set to star.

"Welcome to EDDINGTON. Ari Aster’s contemporary western starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, Luke Grimes, Austin Butler, Deirdre O’Connell, Micheal Ward and Clifton Collins Jr. is coming soon," A24 revealed in an Instagram post this afternoon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A24 (@a24)

"Aster is directing Eddington from his own script that centers on a small-town New Mexico sheriff with lofty aspirations," shared The Hollywood Reporter.

Production on the film is slated to kick off this week, with Darius Khondji as the cinematographer and Aster and Lars Knudsen producing through their company Square Peg.

Eddington will be A24 and Square Peg's sixth collaboration. While Eddington is confirmed to be a Western-style film, no other plot details about the project have been revealed. The film films Phoenix fresh off Beau is Afraid with Square Peg.

Stay tuned to Hypebeast for more updates on Eddington as they transpire.